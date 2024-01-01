Convert FJD to BBD at the real exchange rate

1 Fijian dollar to Barbadian dollars

1 fjd
0.89 bbd

FJ$1.000 FJD = Bds$0.8869 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDZARAUDEURSGDINRGBPCAD
1 USD118.4341.4950.9231.34583.470.7781.369
1 ZAR0.05410.0810.050.0734.5280.0420.074
1 AUD0.66912.33410.6180.955.850.5210.916
1 EUR1.08319.9661.61911.45790.4070.8431.482

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Fijian dollars to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select FJD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current FJD to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Fijian dollar

FJD to USD

FJD to ZAR

FJD to AUD

FJD to EUR

FJD to SGD

FJD to INR

FJD to GBP

FJD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Barbadian Dollar
1 FJD0,88690 BBD
5 FJD4,43450 BBD
10 FJD8,86900 BBD
20 FJD17,73800 BBD
50 FJD44,34500 BBD
100 FJD88,69000 BBD
250 FJD221,72500 BBD
500 FJD443,45000 BBD
1000 FJD886,90000 BBD
2000 FJD1.773,80000 BBD
5000 FJD4.434,50000 BBD
10000 FJD8.869,00000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 BBD1,12752 FJD
5 BBD5,63760 FJD
10 BBD11,27520 FJD
20 BBD22,55040 FJD
50 BBD56,37600 FJD
100 BBD112,75200 FJD
250 BBD281,88000 FJD
500 BBD563,76000 FJD
1000 BBD1.127,52000 FJD
2000 BBD2.255,04000 FJD
5000 BBD5.637,60000 FJD
10000 BBD11.275,20000 FJD