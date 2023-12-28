100 Euros to Vietnamese dongs

Convert EUR to VND at the real exchange rate

100 eur
2697570 vnd

1.00000 EUR = 26975.70000 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:46
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7815860.83671.3220583.18941.46103140.7653.8994
1 GBP1.2794511.07051.6915106.4371.86931180.1024.98893
1 CHF1.195170.93414511.5800899.42561.74618168.2384.66039
1 CAD0.7564010.5911920.632881162.92451.10512106.4752.94951

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Vietnamese Dong
1 EUR26975.70000 VND
5 EUR134878.50000 VND
10 EUR269757.00000 VND
20 EUR539514.00000 VND
50 EUR1348785.00000 VND
100 EUR2697570.00000 VND
250 EUR6743925.00000 VND
500 EUR13487850.00000 VND
1000 EUR26975700.00000 VND
2000 EUR53951400.00000 VND
5000 EUR134878500.00000 VND
10000 EUR269757000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Euro
1 VND0.00004 EUR
5 VND0.00019 EUR
10 VND0.00037 EUR
20 VND0.00074 EUR
50 VND0.00185 EUR
100 VND0.00371 EUR
250 VND0.00927 EUR
500 VND0.01854 EUR
1000 VND0.03707 EUR
2000 VND0.07414 EUR
5000 VND0.18535 EUR
10000 VND0.37070 EUR