1 Euro to Mozambican meticals

Convert EUR to MZN at the real exchange rate

1 eur
71.18 mzn

1.00000 EUR = 71.18480 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCHFCADINRAUDJPYPLN
1 USD10.7808530.83451.3213583.17621.46381140.7853.8981
1 GBP1.2806511.068751.69219106.521.87462180.2964.99215
1 CHF1.198320.9356711.583499.67191.75411168.7064.671
1 CAD0.7568020.5909510.631551162.94791.10781106.5462.95009

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euro

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Mozambican Metical
1 EUR71.18480 MZN
5 EUR355.92400 MZN
10 EUR711.84800 MZN
20 EUR1423.69600 MZN
50 EUR3559.24000 MZN
100 EUR7118.48000 MZN
250 EUR17796.20000 MZN
500 EUR35592.40000 MZN
1000 EUR71184.80000 MZN
2000 EUR142369.60000 MZN
5000 EUR355924.00000 MZN
10000 EUR711848.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Euro
1 MZN0.01405 EUR
5 MZN0.07024 EUR
10 MZN0.14048 EUR
20 MZN0.28096 EUR
50 MZN0.70239 EUR
100 MZN1.40479 EUR
250 MZN3.51198 EUR
500 MZN7.02395 EUR
1000 MZN14.04790 EUR
2000 MZN28.09580 EUR
5000 MZN70.23950 EUR
10000 MZN140.47900 EUR