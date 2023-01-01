5 Euros to Moldovan leus

Convert EUR to MDL at the real exchange rate

5 eur
96.55 mdl

1.00000 EUR = 19.31040 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:33
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869261.1123592.51441.469911.629220.93077518.789
1 GBP1.150411.27965106.4291.690991.874261.0707721.615
1 USD0.8990.781464183.17021.321451.464660.836816.8913
1 INR0.01080910.009395960.012023510.01588850.01761050.01006130.203093

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Euro / Moldovan Leu
1 EUR19.31040 MDL
5 EUR96.55200 MDL
10 EUR193.10400 MDL
20 EUR386.20800 MDL
50 EUR965.52000 MDL
100 EUR1931.04000 MDL
250 EUR4827.60000 MDL
500 EUR9655.20000 MDL
1000 EUR19310.40000 MDL
2000 EUR38620.80000 MDL
5000 EUR96552.00000 MDL
10000 EUR193104.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Euro
1 MDL0.05179 EUR
5 MDL0.25893 EUR
10 MDL0.51786 EUR
20 MDL1.03571 EUR
50 MDL2.58928 EUR
100 MDL5.17856 EUR
250 MDL12.94640 EUR
500 MDL25.89280 EUR
1000 MDL51.78560 EUR
2000 MDL103.57120 EUR
5000 MDL258.92800 EUR
10000 MDL517.85600 EUR