100 Euros to Jersey pounds

Convert EUR to JEP at the real exchange rate

100 eur
86.82 jep

1.00000 EUR = 0.86824 JEP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681551.1116592.51.467821.627120.93280518.7964
1 GBP1.1518711.28035106.5371.690571.874051.0744721.6489
1 USD0.89960.781036183.20961.32041.46370.8391516.9086
1 INR0.01081080.009386370.012017810.01586840.01759050.01008480.203205

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Euros to Jersey pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EUR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JEP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EUR to JEP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Euros

EUR to USD

EUR to GBP

EUR to CHF

EUR to CAD

EUR to INR

EUR to AUD

EUR to JPY

EUR to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Euro / Jersey pound
1 EUR0.86824 JEP
5 EUR4.34119 JEP
10 EUR8.68239 JEP
20 EUR17.36478 JEP
50 EUR43.41195 JEP
100 EUR86.82390 JEP
250 EUR217.05975 JEP
500 EUR434.11950 JEP
1000 EUR868.23900 JEP
2000 EUR1736.47800 JEP
5000 EUR4341.19500 JEP
10000 EUR8682.39000 JEP
Conversion rates Jersey pound / Euro
1 JEP1.15176 EUR
5 JEP5.75880 EUR
10 JEP11.51760 EUR
20 JEP23.03520 EUR
50 JEP57.58800 EUR
100 JEP115.17600 EUR
250 JEP287.94000 EUR
500 JEP575.88000 EUR
1000 JEP1151.76000 EUR
2000 JEP2303.52000 EUR
5000 JEP5758.80000 EUR
10000 JEP11517.60000 EUR