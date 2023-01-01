5 Euros to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

1.00000 EUR = 1.95582 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
1 USD10.7800310.83951.3194583.23091.45996140.783.887
1 GBP1.28211.076261.69153106.7021.87167180.484.98319
1 CHF1.191190.9291411.5717199.14341.73908167.6954.63008
1 CAD0.7578920.5911790.63625163.081.10649106.6962.94592

Conversion rates Euro / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 EUR1.95582 BAM
5 EUR9.77910 BAM
10 EUR19.55820 BAM
20 EUR39.11640 BAM
50 EUR97.79100 BAM
100 EUR195.58200 BAM
250 EUR488.95500 BAM
500 EUR977.91000 BAM
1000 EUR1955.82000 BAM
2000 EUR3911.64000 BAM
5000 EUR9779.10000 BAM
10000 EUR19558.20000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Euro
1 BAM0.51129 EUR
5 BAM2.55647 EUR
10 BAM5.11294 EUR
20 BAM10.22588 EUR
50 BAM25.56470 EUR
100 BAM51.12940 EUR
250 BAM127.82350 EUR
500 BAM255.64700 EUR
1000 BAM511.29400 EUR
2000 BAM1022.58800 EUR
5000 BAM2556.47000 EUR
10000 BAM5112.94000 EUR