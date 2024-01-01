Convert ETB to TTD at the real exchange rate

amount-spellout.1000 Ethiopian birrs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

1,000 etb
117.90 ttd

Br1.000 ETB = TT$0.1179 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:44
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.08290.2951.4821.620.96320.319
1 GBP1.18711.283107.1561.7581.9231.14324.114
1 USD0.9250.779183.4911.371.4980.89118.788
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.225

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 ETB0,11790 TTD
5 ETB0,58949 TTD
10 ETB1,17897 TTD
20 ETB2,35794 TTD
50 ETB5,89485 TTD
100 ETB11,78970 TTD
250 ETB29,47425 TTD
500 ETB58,94850 TTD
1000 ETB117,89700 TTD
2000 ETB235,79400 TTD
5000 ETB589,48500 TTD
10000 ETB1.178,97000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Ethiopian Birr
1 TTD8,48198 ETB
5 TTD42,40990 ETB
10 TTD84,81980 ETB
20 TTD169,63960 ETB
50 TTD424,09900 ETB
100 TTD848,19800 ETB
250 TTD2.120,49500 ETB
500 TTD4.240,99000 ETB
1000 TTD8.481,98000 ETB
2000 TTD16.963,96000 ETB
5000 TTD42.409,90000 ETB
10000 TTD84.819,80000 ETB