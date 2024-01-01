250 Ethiopian birrs to Romanian leus

Convert ETB to RON at the real exchange rate

250 etb
20.03 ron

Br1.000 ETB = L0.08012 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:30
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.08190.3431.4831.620.96320.378
1 GBP1.18611.282107.0961.7581.9211.14224.157
1 USD0.9250.78183.5541.3721.4990.89118.847
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.226

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Ethiopian birrs to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ETB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ETB to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Ethiopian birrs

ETB to USD

ETB to EUR

ETB to GBP

ETB to INR

ETB to JPY

ETB to RUB

ETB to AUD

ETB to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Romanian Leu
1 ETB0,08012 RON
5 ETB0,40059 RON
10 ETB0,80117 RON
20 ETB1,60235 RON
50 ETB4,00587 RON
100 ETB8,01173 RON
250 ETB20,02933 RON
500 ETB40,05865 RON
1000 ETB80,11730 RON
2000 ETB160,23460 RON
5000 ETB400,58650 RON
10000 ETB801,17300 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Ethiopian Birr
1 RON12,48170 ETB
5 RON62,40850 ETB
10 RON124,81700 ETB
20 RON249,63400 ETB
50 RON624,08500 ETB
100 RON1.248,17000 ETB
250 RON3.120,42500 ETB
500 RON6.240,85000 ETB
1000 RON12.481,70000 ETB
2000 RON24.963,40000 ETB
5000 RON62.408,50000 ETB
10000 RON124.817,00000 ETB