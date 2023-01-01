1 Egyptian pound to Namibian dollars

Convert EGP to NAD at the real exchange rate

1 egp
0,59 nad

1.00000 EGP = 0.59204 NAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:41
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.904451.320450.7854231.4663883.22633.6727529.5708
1 EUR1.1056511.459960.868361.6213192.01924.0607832.695
1 CAD0.7573180.68495210.5948141.1105263.02872.7814422.3945
1 GBP1.27321.15161.681211.867105.9644.6761537.6495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Namibian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to NAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pound

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Namibian Dollar
1 EGP0.59204 NAD
5 EGP2.96020 NAD
10 EGP5.92040 NAD
20 EGP11.84080 NAD
50 EGP29.60200 NAD
100 EGP59.20400 NAD
250 EGP148.01000 NAD
500 EGP296.02000 NAD
1000 EGP592.04000 NAD
2000 EGP1184.08000 NAD
5000 EGP2960.20000 NAD
10000 EGP5920.40000 NAD
Conversion rates Namibian Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 NAD1.68908 EGP
5 NAD8.44540 EGP
10 NAD16.89080 EGP
20 NAD33.78160 EGP
50 NAD84.45400 EGP
100 NAD168.90800 EGP
250 NAD422.27000 EGP
500 NAD844.54000 EGP
1000 NAD1689.08000 EGP
2000 NAD3378.16000 EGP
5000 NAD8445.40000 EGP
10000 NAD16890.80000 EGP