250 Egyptian pounds to Mozambican meticals

Convert EGP to MZN at the real exchange rate

250 egp
516,97 mzn

1.00000 EGP = 2.06790 MZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDINRAEDTRY
1 USD10.904451.320450.7854231.4663883.22633.6727529.5708
1 EUR1.1056511.459960.868361.6213192.01924.0607832.695
1 CAD0.7573180.68495210.5948141.1105263.02872.7814422.3945
1 GBP1.27321.15161.681211.867105.9644.6761537.6495

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Mozambican meticals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MZN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to MZN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Mozambican Metical
1 EGP2.06790 MZN
5 EGP10.33950 MZN
10 EGP20.67900 MZN
20 EGP41.35800 MZN
50 EGP103.39500 MZN
100 EGP206.79000 MZN
250 EGP516.97500 MZN
500 EGP1033.95000 MZN
1000 EGP2067.90000 MZN
2000 EGP4135.80000 MZN
5000 EGP10339.50000 MZN
10000 EGP20679.00000 MZN
Conversion rates Mozambican Metical / Egyptian Pound
1 MZN0.48358 EGP
5 MZN2.41791 EGP
10 MZN4.83583 EGP
20 MZN9.67166 EGP
50 MZN24.17915 EGP
100 MZN48.35830 EGP
250 MZN120.89575 EGP
500 MZN241.79150 EGP
1000 MZN483.58300 EGP
2000 MZN967.16600 EGP
5000 MZN2417.91500 EGP
10000 MZN4835.83000 EGP