100 Egyptian pounds to Jamaican dollars

Convert EGP to JMD at the real exchange rate

100 egp
499,61 jmd

1.00000 EGP = 4.99607 JMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.866371.1045591.93161.456681.618740.9296618.704
1 GBP1.1542411.275106.1181.681471.868541.0730521.5903
1 USD0.905350.784314183.22991.31881.465520.8416516.9336
1 INR0.01087770.009423460.012014910.01584530.01760810.01011240.203456

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Jamaican dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to JMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Jamaican Dollar
1 EGP4.99607 JMD
5 EGP24.98035 JMD
10 EGP49.96070 JMD
20 EGP99.92140 JMD
50 EGP249.80350 JMD
100 EGP499.60700 JMD
250 EGP1249.01750 JMD
500 EGP2498.03500 JMD
1000 EGP4996.07000 JMD
2000 EGP9992.14000 JMD
5000 EGP24980.35000 JMD
10000 EGP49960.70000 JMD
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Egyptian Pound
1 JMD0.20016 EGP
5 JMD1.00079 EGP
10 JMD2.00157 EGP
20 JMD4.00314 EGP
50 JMD10.00785 EGP
100 JMD20.01570 EGP
250 JMD50.03925 EGP
500 JMD100.07850 EGP
1000 JMD200.15700 EGP
2000 JMD400.31400 EGP
5000 JMD1000.78500 EGP
10000 JMD2001.57000 EGP