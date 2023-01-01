10 Egyptian pounds to Icelandic krónas

Convert EGP to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 egp
43.98 isk

1.00000 EGP = 4.39798 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8668451.1047591.94041.456671.619270.9299118.7015
1 GBP1.1536111.2745106.0671.680491.868081.0727521.5751
1 USD0.905150.784621183.22281.318551.465740.8417516.9283
1 INR0.01087660.009427960.012015910.01584360.01761220.01011440.203409

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Egyptian pounds to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select EGP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current EGP to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Egyptian pounds

EGP to USD

EGP to EUR

EGP to CAD

EGP to GBP

EGP to AUD

EGP to INR

EGP to AED

EGP to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Icelandic Króna
1 EGP4.39798 ISK
5 EGP21.98990 ISK
10 EGP43.97980 ISK
20 EGP87.95960 ISK
50 EGP219.89900 ISK
100 EGP439.79800 ISK
250 EGP1099.49500 ISK
500 EGP2198.99000 ISK
1000 EGP4397.98000 ISK
2000 EGP8795.96000 ISK
5000 EGP21989.90000 ISK
10000 EGP43979.80000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Egyptian Pound
1 ISK0.22738 EGP
5 ISK1.13688 EGP
10 ISK2.27377 EGP
20 ISK4.54754 EGP
50 ISK11.36885 EGP
100 ISK22.73770 EGP
250 ISK56.84425 EGP
500 ISK113.68850 EGP
1000 ISK227.37700 EGP
2000 ISK454.75400 EGP
5000 ISK1136.88500 EGP
10000 ISK2273.77000 EGP