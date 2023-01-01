20 Algerian dinars to CFP francs

Convert DZD to XPF at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
16 xpf

1.00000 DZD = 0.80170 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8698951.105792.01931.464941.629260.92878518.7016
1 GBP1.1495611.2711105.7841.684081.872981.067721.4991
1 USD0.90440.78672183.22271.32491.473510.8399516.9138
1 INR0.01086730.009453190.012015910.01591990.01770570.01009280.203235

How to convert Algerian dinars to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / CFP Franc
1 DZD0.80170 XPF
5 DZD4.00849 XPF
10 DZD8.01699 XPF
20 DZD16.03398 XPF
50 DZD40.08495 XPF
100 DZD80.16990 XPF
250 DZD200.42475 XPF
500 DZD400.84950 XPF
1000 DZD801.69900 XPF
2000 DZD1603.39800 XPF
5000 DZD4008.49500 XPF
10000 DZD8016.99000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Algerian Dinar
1 XPF1.24735 DZD
5 XPF6.23675 DZD
10 XPF12.47350 DZD
20 XPF24.94700 DZD
50 XPF62.36750 DZD
100 XPF124.73500 DZD
250 XPF311.83750 DZD
500 XPF623.67500 DZD
1000 XPF1247.35000 DZD
2000 XPF2494.70000 DZD
5000 XPF6236.75000 DZD
10000 XPF12473.50000 DZD