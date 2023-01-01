5 Algerian dinars to Turkish liras

Convert DZD to TRY at the real exchange rate

5 dzd
1,10 try

1.00000 DZD = 0.22003 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:17
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Turkish Lira
1 DZD0.22003 TRY
5 DZD1.10014 TRY
10 DZD2.20029 TRY
20 DZD4.40058 TRY
50 DZD11.00145 TRY
100 DZD22.00290 TRY
250 DZD55.00725 TRY
500 DZD110.01450 TRY
1000 DZD220.02900 TRY
2000 DZD440.05800 TRY
5000 DZD1100.14500 TRY
10000 DZD2200.29000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Algerian Dinar
1 TRY4.54486 DZD
5 TRY22.72430 DZD
10 TRY45.44860 DZD
20 TRY90.89720 DZD
50 TRY227.24300 DZD
100 TRY454.48600 DZD
250 TRY1136.21500 DZD
500 TRY2272.43000 DZD
1000 TRY4544.86000 DZD
2000 TRY9089.72000 DZD
5000 TRY22724.30000 DZD
10000 TRY45448.60000 DZD