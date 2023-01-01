2000 Algerian dinars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert DZD to HKD at the real exchange rate

2000 dzd
116.29 hkd

1.00000 DZD = 0.05815 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8686551.1055591.9751.464961.627360.9260618.7379
1 GBP1.1512111.2727105.8811.686451.873411.0660821.5709
1 USD0.904550.785731183.19391.32511.4720.8376516.9489
1 INR0.01087250.009444580.012020110.01592790.01769350.01006860.203728

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 DZD0.05815 HKD
5 DZD0.29073 HKD
10 DZD0.58146 HKD
20 DZD1.16293 HKD
50 DZD2.90732 HKD
100 DZD5.81463 HKD
250 DZD14.53657 HKD
500 DZD29.07315 HKD
1000 DZD58.14630 HKD
2000 DZD116.29260 HKD
5000 DZD290.73150 HKD
10000 DZD581.46300 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Algerian Dinar
100 HKD1719.80000 DZD
200 HKD3439.60000 DZD
300 HKD5159.40000 DZD
500 HKD8599.00000 DZD
1000 HKD17198.00000 DZD
2000 HKD34396.00000 DZD
2500 HKD42995.00000 DZD
3000 HKD51594.00000 DZD
4000 HKD68792.00000 DZD
5000 HKD85990.00000 DZD
10000 HKD171980.00000 DZD
20000 HKD343960.00000 DZD