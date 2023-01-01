1 Algerian dinar to Brazilian reais

Convert DZD to BRL at the real exchange rate

1 dzd
0.04 brl

1.00000 DZD = 0.03616 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693551.105591.9661.464841.626570.9260118.7274
1 GBP1.1502811.27165105.7881.6851.871041.0651721.542
1 USD0.904550.78638183.18951.325051.471350.837616.9402
1 INR0.01087360.009452870.012020810.01592810.01768670.01006860.203634

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinar

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Brazilian Real
1 DZD0.03616 BRL
5 DZD0.18080 BRL
10 DZD0.36159 BRL
20 DZD0.72319 BRL
50 DZD1.80797 BRL
100 DZD3.61594 BRL
250 DZD9.03985 BRL
500 DZD18.07970 BRL
1000 DZD36.15940 BRL
2000 DZD72.31880 BRL
5000 DZD180.79700 BRL
10000 DZD361.59400 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Algerian Dinar
1 BRL27.65540 DZD
5 BRL138.27700 DZD
10 BRL276.55400 DZD
20 BRL553.10800 DZD
50 BRL1382.77000 DZD
100 BRL2765.54000 DZD
250 BRL6913.85000 DZD
500 BRL13827.70000 DZD
1000 BRL27655.40000 DZD
2000 BRL55310.80000 DZD
5000 BRL138277.00000 DZD
10000 BRL276554.00000 DZD