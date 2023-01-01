20 Algerian dinars to Bahraini dinars

Convert DZD to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
0,056 bhd

1.00000 DZD = 0.00281 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8695151.1055591.96761.465021.627120.92624518.7279
1 GBP1.1500711.27145105.7681.684861.871291.0652421.5382
1 USD0.904550.786504183.18721.325151.471780.8377516.9399
1 INR0.01087340.009454620.012021110.01592970.01769240.01007070.203636

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Algerian dinars to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DZD to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Algerian dinars

DZD to USD

DZD to EUR

DZD to GBP

DZD to INR

DZD to JPY

DZD to RUB

DZD to AUD

DZD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Bahraini Dinar
1 DZD0.00281 BHD
5 DZD0.01403 BHD
10 DZD0.02806 BHD
20 DZD0.05613 BHD
50 DZD0.14033 BHD
100 DZD0.28065 BHD
250 DZD0.70162 BHD
500 DZD1.40325 BHD
1000 DZD2.80650 BHD
2000 DZD5.61300 BHD
5000 DZD14.03250 BHD
10000 DZD28.06500 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Algerian Dinar
1 BHD356.31600 DZD
5 BHD1781.58000 DZD
10 BHD3563.16000 DZD
20 BHD7126.32000 DZD
50 BHD17815.80000 DZD
100 BHD35631.60000 DZD
250 BHD89079.00000 DZD
500 BHD178158.00000 DZD
1000 BHD356316.00000 DZD
2000 BHD712632.00000 DZD
5000 BHD1781580.00000 DZD
10000 BHD3563160.00000 DZD