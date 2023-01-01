20 Algerian dinars to Australian dollars

Convert DZD to AUD at the real exchange rate

20 dzd
0.22 aud

1.00000 DZD = 0.01096 AUD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Australian Dollar
1 DZD0.01096 AUD
5 DZD0.05481 AUD
10 DZD0.10963 AUD
20 DZD0.21926 AUD
50 DZD0.54814 AUD
100 DZD1.09629 AUD
250 DZD2.74072 AUD
500 DZD5.48145 AUD
1000 DZD10.96290 AUD
2000 DZD21.92580 AUD
5000 DZD54.81450 AUD
10000 DZD109.62900 AUD
Conversion rates Australian Dollar / Algerian Dinar
1 AUD91.21650 DZD
5 AUD456.08250 DZD
10 AUD912.16500 DZD
20 AUD1824.33000 DZD
50 AUD4560.82500 DZD
100 AUD9121.65000 DZD
250 AUD22804.12500 DZD
500 AUD45608.25000 DZD
1000 AUD91216.50000 DZD
2000 AUD182433.00000 DZD
5000 AUD456082.50000 DZD
10000 AUD912165.00000 DZD