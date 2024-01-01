Dominican pesos to Turkish liras today

Convert DOP to TRY at the real exchange rate

1,000 dop
545.39 try

$1.000 DOP = TL0.5454 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8431.07589.8521.4781.6260.96420.11
1 GBP1.18611.275106.5771.7541.9291.14323.853
1 USD0.930.784183.561.3751.5120.89618.701
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Dominican pesos to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DOP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DOP to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Dominican peso

DOP to USD

DOP to EUR

DOP to GBP

DOP to INR

DOP to JPY

DOP to RUB

DOP to AUD

DOP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Turkish Lira
1 DOP0,54539 TRY
5 DOP2,72694 TRY
10 DOP5,45388 TRY
20 DOP10,90776 TRY
50 DOP27,26940 TRY
100 DOP54,53880 TRY
250 DOP136,34700 TRY
500 DOP272,69400 TRY
1000 DOP545,38800 TRY
2000 DOP1.090,77600 TRY
5000 DOP2.726,94000 TRY
10000 DOP5.453,88000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Dominican Peso
1 TRY1,83356 DOP
5 TRY9,16780 DOP
10 TRY18,33560 DOP
20 TRY36,67120 DOP
50 TRY91,67800 DOP
100 TRY183,35600 DOP
250 TRY458,39000 DOP
500 TRY916,78000 DOP
1000 TRY1.833,56000 DOP
2000 TRY3.667,12000 DOP
5000 TRY9.167,80000 DOP
10000 TRY18.335,60000 DOP