1.00000 DOP = 0.06282 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:21
1 EUR10.86931.1078592.13111.468571.629790.92658518.7596
1 GBP1.1503511.2744105.9821.689341.874811.065921.5798
1 USD0.902650.784683183.16211.32561.471130.8363516.9333
1 INR0.01085410.009435580.012024710.015940.01768990.01005690.203618

Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Qatari Rial
1 DOP0.06282 QAR
5 DOP0.31408 QAR
10 DOP0.62815 QAR
20 DOP1.25630 QAR
50 DOP3.14075 QAR
100 DOP6.28151 QAR
250 DOP15.70378 QAR
500 DOP31.40755 QAR
1000 DOP62.81510 QAR
2000 DOP125.63020 QAR
5000 DOP314.07550 QAR
10000 DOP628.15100 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Dominican Peso
1 QAR15.91970 DOP
5 QAR79.59850 DOP
10 QAR159.19700 DOP
20 QAR318.39400 DOP
50 QAR795.98500 DOP
100 QAR1591.97000 DOP
250 QAR3979.92500 DOP
500 QAR7959.85000 DOP
1000 QAR15919.70000 DOP
2000 QAR31839.40000 DOP
5000 QAR79598.50000 DOP
10000 QAR159197.00000 DOP