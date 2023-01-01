1 Danish krone to Omani rials

Convert DKK to OMR at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
0,057 omr

1.00000 DKK = 0.05704 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:05
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694151.1050591.94381.464691.624480.92802518.7422
1 GBP1.150211.27105105.7561.684711.86851.0674121.5576
1 USD0.90490.786751183.20331.325451.470050.8397516.9605
1 INR0.01087620.009455770.012018810.01593030.01766810.01009270.203844

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish krone

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Omani Rial
1 DKK0.05704 OMR
5 DKK0.28521 OMR
10 DKK0.57042 OMR
20 DKK1.14084 OMR
50 DKK2.85210 OMR
100 DKK5.70420 OMR
250 DKK14.26050 OMR
500 DKK28.52100 OMR
1000 DKK57.04200 OMR
2000 DKK114.08400 OMR
5000 DKK285.21000 OMR
10000 DKK570.42000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Danish Krone
1 OMR17.53090 DKK
5 OMR87.65450 DKK
10 OMR175.30900 DKK
20 OMR350.61800 DKK
50 OMR876.54500 DKK
100 OMR1753.09000 DKK
250 OMR4382.72500 DKK
500 OMR8765.45000 DKK
1000 OMR17530.90000 DKK
2000 OMR35061.80000 DKK
5000 OMR87654.50000 DKK
10000 OMR175309.00000 DKK