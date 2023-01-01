500 Danish kroner to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert DKK to NIO at the real exchange rate

500 dkk
2.720,46 nio

1.00000 DKK = 5.44093 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:00
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1050511.0920.869635311.4731.62411.243291.9523
1 USD0.90495110.03770.786968281.8631.4696210.174583.211
1 SEK0.09015510.099624410.07840228.08040.146411.013638.28985
1 GBP1.149911.270712.75481358.1631.8674412.9286105.736

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 DKK5.44093 NIO
5 DKK27.20465 NIO
10 DKK54.40930 NIO
20 DKK108.81860 NIO
50 DKK272.04650 NIO
100 DKK544.09300 NIO
250 DKK1360.23250 NIO
500 DKK2720.46500 NIO
1000 DKK5440.93000 NIO
2000 DKK10881.86000 NIO
5000 DKK27204.65000 NIO
10000 DKK54409.30000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Danish Krone
1 NIO0.18379 DKK
5 NIO0.91896 DKK
10 NIO1.83792 DKK
20 NIO3.67584 DKK
50 NIO9.18960 DKK
100 NIO18.37920 DKK
250 NIO45.94800 DKK
500 NIO91.89600 DKK
1000 NIO183.79200 DKK
2000 NIO367.58400 DKK
5000 NIO918.96000 DKK
10000 NIO1837.92000 DKK