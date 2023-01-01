500 Danish kroner to Lesotho lotis

Convert DKK to LSL at the real exchange rate

500 dkk
1373.30 lsl

1.00000 DKK = 2.74660 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:40
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.104911.08220.86889311.4161.6221111.237891.9438
1 USD0.90505110.02990.78638281.851.4681110.170883.2146
1 SEK0.09023520.099701410.078404128.1010.1463731.014048.29665
1 GBP1.150891.2716512.75441358.4151.8669212.9335105.82

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Lesotho Loti
1 DKK2.74660 LSL
5 DKK13.73300 LSL
10 DKK27.46600 LSL
20 DKK54.93200 LSL
50 DKK137.33000 LSL
100 DKK274.66000 LSL
250 DKK686.65000 LSL
500 DKK1373.30000 LSL
1000 DKK2746.60000 LSL
2000 DKK5493.20000 LSL
5000 DKK13733.00000 LSL
10000 DKK27466.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / Danish Krone
1 LSL0.36409 DKK
5 LSL1.82043 DKK
10 LSL3.64086 DKK
20 LSL7.28172 DKK
50 LSL18.20430 DKK
100 LSL36.40860 DKK
250 LSL91.02150 DKK
500 LSL182.04300 DKK
1000 LSL364.08600 DKK
2000 LSL728.17200 DKK
5000 LSL1820.43000 DKK
10000 LSL3640.86000 DKK