1.00000 DKK = 0.11651 IMP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:12
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Isle of Man pound
1 DKK0.11651 IMP
5 DKK0.58256 IMP
10 DKK1.16512 IMP
20 DKK2.33024 IMP
50 DKK5.82560 IMP
100 DKK11.65120 IMP
250 DKK29.12800 IMP
500 DKK58.25600 IMP
1000 DKK116.51200 IMP
2000 DKK233.02400 IMP
5000 DKK582.56000 IMP
10000 DKK1165.12000 IMP
Conversion rates Isle of Man pound / Danish Krone
1 IMP8.58277 DKK
5 IMP42.91385 DKK
10 IMP85.82770 DKK
20 IMP171.65540 DKK
50 IMP429.13850 DKK
100 IMP858.27700 DKK
250 IMP2145.69250 DKK
500 IMP4291.38500 DKK
1000 IMP8582.77000 DKK
2000 IMP17165.54000 DKK
5000 IMP42913.85000 DKK
10000 IMP85827.70000 DKK