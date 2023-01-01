100 Danish kroner to Falkland Islands pounds

Convert DKK to FKP at the real exchange rate

100 dkk
11.65 fkp

1.00000 DKK = 0.11648 FKP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:51
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8681651.1061592.00731.464761.621210.93023518.7301
1 GBP1.1518511.27405105.9731.68711.867291.071521.5731
1 USD0.904050.784899183.1781.32421.465630.8409516.9327
1 INR0.01086870.009436370.012022410.01592010.01762040.01011020.203572

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Falkland Islands pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FKP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to FKP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Falkland Islands Pound
1 DKK0.11648 FKP
5 DKK0.58238 FKP
10 DKK1.16476 FKP
20 DKK2.32952 FKP
50 DKK5.82380 FKP
100 DKK11.64760 FKP
250 DKK29.11900 FKP
500 DKK58.23800 FKP
1000 DKK116.47600 FKP
2000 DKK232.95200 FKP
5000 DKK582.38000 FKP
10000 DKK1164.76000 FKP
Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Danish Krone
1 FKP8.58544 DKK
5 FKP42.92720 DKK
10 FKP85.85440 DKK
20 FKP171.70880 DKK
50 FKP429.27200 DKK
100 FKP858.54400 DKK
250 FKP2146.36000 DKK
500 FKP4292.72000 DKK
1000 FKP8585.44000 DKK
2000 FKP17170.88000 DKK
5000 FKP42927.20000 DKK
10000 FKP85854.40000 DKK