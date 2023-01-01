1 Danish krone to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert DKK to BTN

1 dkk
12.36 btn

1.00000 DKK = 12.35510 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8684851.1076592.09321.466691.621860.9310918.7684
1 GBP1.1514311.2753106.0321.688691.867341.0720921.6091
1 USD0.902850.784129183.14291.324151.464240.8406516.9443
1 INR0.01085860.00943110.012027510.01592620.01761110.01011090.203797

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DKK12.35510 BTN
5 DKK61.77550 BTN
10 DKK123.55100 BTN
20 DKK247.10200 BTN
50 DKK617.75500 BTN
100 DKK1235.51000 BTN
250 DKK3088.77500 BTN
500 DKK6177.55000 BTN
1000 DKK12355.10000 BTN
2000 DKK24710.20000 BTN
5000 DKK61775.50000 BTN
10000 DKK123551.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Danish Krone
1 BTN0.08094 DKK
5 BTN0.40469 DKK
10 BTN0.80938 DKK
20 BTN1.61876 DKK
50 BTN4.04691 DKK
100 BTN8.09382 DKK
250 BTN20.23455 DKK
500 BTN40.46910 DKK
1000 BTN80.93820 DKK
2000 BTN161.87640 DKK
5000 BTN404.69100 DKK
10000 BTN809.38200 DKK