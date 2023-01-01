1 Danish krone to Brunei dollars

Convert DKK to BND at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
0,20 bnd

1.00000 DKK = 0.19578 BND

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:19
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Danish kroner to Brunei dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to BND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Brunei Dollar
1 DKK0.19578 BND
5 DKK0.97888 BND
10 DKK1.95776 BND
20 DKK3.91552 BND
50 DKK9.78880 BND
100 DKK19.57760 BND
250 DKK48.94400 BND
500 DKK97.88800 BND
1000 DKK195.77600 BND
2000 DKK391.55200 BND
5000 DKK978.88000 BND
10000 DKK1957.76000 BND
Conversion rates Brunei Dollar / Danish Krone
1 BND5.10788 DKK
5 BND25.53940 DKK
10 BND51.07880 DKK
20 BND102.15760 DKK
50 BND255.39400 DKK
100 BND510.78800 DKK
250 BND1276.97000 DKK
500 BND2553.94000 DKK
1000 BND5107.88000 DKK
2000 BND10215.76000 DKK
5000 BND25539.40000 DKK
10000 BND51078.80000 DKK