500 Danish kroner to Angolan kwanzas

Convert DKK to AOA at the real exchange rate

500 dkk
62169 aoa

1.00000 DKK = 124.33800 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1071511.05450.867925312.121.6199411.287492.0603
1 USD0.9032519.984980.783945281.9131.4631610.195383.1507
1 SEK0.09046090.1001510.078513328.23370.1465371.021078.32758
1 GBP1.152171.275612.73671359.6081.8664113.005106.067

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Angolan Kwanza
1 DKK124.33800 AOA
5 DKK621.69000 AOA
10 DKK1243.38000 AOA
20 DKK2486.76000 AOA
50 DKK6216.90000 AOA
100 DKK12433.80000 AOA
250 DKK31084.50000 AOA
500 DKK62169.00000 AOA
1000 DKK124338.00000 AOA
2000 DKK248676.00000 AOA
5000 DKK621690.00000 AOA
10000 DKK1243380.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Danish Krone
1 AOA0.00804 DKK
5 AOA0.04021 DKK
10 AOA0.08043 DKK
20 AOA0.16085 DKK
50 AOA0.40213 DKK
100 AOA0.80426 DKK
250 AOA2.01065 DKK
500 AOA4.02131 DKK
1000 AOA8.04262 DKK
2000 AOA16.08524 DKK
5000 AOA40.21310 DKK
10000 AOA80.42620 DKK