10 Djiboutian francs to South African rand

Convert DJF to ZAR at the real exchange rate

10 djf
1.04 zar

1.00000 DJF = 0.10404 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8680251.1065592.00831.465021.618830.93079518.7652
1 GBP1.1520411.2748105.9981.687771.864971.0723121.6184
1 USD0.90370.784437183.14881.323951.462950.8411516.9583
1 INR0.01086860.009434130.012026610.01592270.01759440.01011620.203951

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to South African rand

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ZAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to ZAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / South African Rand
1 DJF0.10404 ZAR
5 DJF0.52019 ZAR
10 DJF1.04037 ZAR
20 DJF2.08074 ZAR
50 DJF5.20185 ZAR
100 DJF10.40370 ZAR
250 DJF26.00925 ZAR
500 DJF52.01850 ZAR
1000 DJF104.03700 ZAR
2000 DJF208.07400 ZAR
5000 DJF520.18500 ZAR
10000 DJF1040.37000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Djiboutian Franc
1 ZAR9.61192 DJF
5 ZAR48.05960 DJF
10 ZAR96.11920 DJF
20 ZAR192.23840 DJF
50 ZAR480.59600 DJF
100 ZAR961.19200 DJF
250 ZAR2402.98000 DJF
500 ZAR4805.96000 DJF
1000 ZAR9611.92000 DJF
2000 ZAR19223.84000 DJF
5000 ZAR48059.60000 DJF
10000 ZAR96119.20000 DJF