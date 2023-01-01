amount-spellout.1000 Djiboutian francs to Omani rials

Convert DJF to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 djf
2.162 omr

1.00000 DJF = 0.00216 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8674951.1071592.06511.465311.617810.9326118.7834
1 GBP1.1527411.2763106.1311.689181.864981.0750621.6531
1 USD0.90320.783515183.1551.32351.461240.842316.9655
1 INR0.01086190.009422340.012025710.01591610.01757250.01012930.204023

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Omani Rial
1 DJF0.00216 OMR
5 DJF0.01081 OMR
10 DJF0.02162 OMR
20 DJF0.04325 OMR
50 DJF0.10812 OMR
100 DJF0.21623 OMR
250 DJF0.54058 OMR
500 DJF1.08116 OMR
1000 DJF2.16233 OMR
2000 DJF4.32466 OMR
5000 DJF10.81165 OMR
10000 DJF21.62330 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Djiboutian Franc
1 OMR462.46400 DJF
5 OMR2312.32000 DJF
10 OMR4624.64000 DJF
20 OMR9249.28000 DJF
50 OMR23123.20000 DJF
100 OMR46246.40000 DJF
250 OMR115616.00000 DJF
500 OMR231232.00000 DJF
1000 OMR462464.00000 DJF
2000 OMR924928.00000 DJF
5000 OMR2312320.00000 DJF
10000 OMR4624640.00000 DJF