amount-spellout.10000 Djiboutian francs to Nigerian nairas

Convert DJF to NGN at the real exchange rate

10000 djf
50451 ngn

1.00000 DJF = 5.04510 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8674451.1072592.06821.465331.617490.93285518.7831
1 GBP1.1528111.27645106.1371.689251.864661.0754121.6533
1 USD0.903150.783423183.15031.32341.460810.8424516.9637
1 INR0.01086150.009421770.012026410.01591580.01756840.01013170.204012

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Nigerian Naira
1 DJF5.04510 NGN
5 DJF25.22550 NGN
10 DJF50.45100 NGN
20 DJF100.90200 NGN
50 DJF252.25500 NGN
100 DJF504.51000 NGN
250 DJF1261.27500 NGN
500 DJF2522.55000 NGN
1000 DJF5045.10000 NGN
2000 DJF10090.20000 NGN
5000 DJF25225.50000 NGN
10000 DJF50451.00000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Djiboutian Franc
1 NGN0.19821 DJF
5 NGN0.99106 DJF
10 NGN1.98212 DJF
20 NGN3.96424 DJF
50 NGN9.91060 DJF
100 NGN19.82120 DJF
250 NGN49.55300 DJF
500 NGN99.10600 DJF
1000 NGN198.21200 DJF
2000 NGN396.42400 DJF
5000 NGN991.06000 DJF
10000 NGN1982.12000 DJF