1.00000 DJF = 0.79364 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:04
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Japanese Yen
1 DJF0.79364 JPY
5 DJF3.96821 JPY
10 DJF7.93641 JPY
20 DJF15.87282 JPY
50 DJF39.68205 JPY
100 DJF79.36410 JPY
250 DJF198.41025 JPY
500 DJF396.82050 JPY
1000 DJF793.64100 JPY
2000 DJF1587.28200 JPY
5000 DJF3968.20500 JPY
10000 DJF7936.41000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Djiboutian Franc
100 JPY126.00100 DJF
1000 JPY1260.01000 DJF
1500 JPY1890.01500 DJF
2000 JPY2520.02000 DJF
3000 JPY3780.03000 DJF
5000 JPY6300.05000 DJF
5400 JPY6804.05400 DJF
10000 JPY12600.10000 DJF
15000 JPY18900.15000 DJF
20000 JPY25200.20000 DJF
25000 JPY31500.25000 DJF
30000 JPY37800.30000 DJF