10 Djiboutian francs to Icelandic krónas

Convert DJF to ISK at the real exchange rate

10 djf
7,60 isk

1.00000 DJF = 0.75953 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:32
How to convert Djiboutian francs to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Icelandic Króna
1 DJF0.75953 ISK
5 DJF3.79763 ISK
10 DJF7.59527 ISK
20 DJF15.19054 ISK
50 DJF37.97635 ISK
100 DJF75.95270 ISK
250 DJF189.88175 ISK
500 DJF379.76350 ISK
1000 DJF759.52700 ISK
2000 DJF1519.05400 ISK
5000 DJF3797.63500 ISK
10000 DJF7595.27000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Djiboutian Franc
1 ISK1.31661 DJF
5 ISK6.58305 DJF
10 ISK13.16610 DJF
20 ISK26.33220 DJF
50 ISK65.83050 DJF
100 ISK131.66100 DJF
250 ISK329.15250 DJF
500 ISK658.30500 DJF
1000 ISK1316.61000 DJF
2000 ISK2633.22000 DJF
5000 ISK6583.05000 DJF
10000 ISK13166.10000 DJF