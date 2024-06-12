Djiboutian franc to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Costa Rican colóns is currently 2,981 today, reflecting a -0.061% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.061% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 2,998 on 10-06-2024 and a low of 2,972 on 05-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.576% decrease in value.