250 Czech korunas to Omani rials

Convert CZK to OMR at the real exchange rate

250 czk
4,306 omr

1.00000 CZK = 0.01722 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8677151.1063591.96661.463481.617590.93302518.7824
1 GBP1.1524511.275105.9861.686571.864171.0752721.6455
1 USD0.903850.784314183.12611.32281.46210.843316.9769
1 INR0.01087350.009435230.012029910.01591320.01758890.01014480.204231

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Omani Rial
1 CZK0.01722 OMR
5 CZK0.08612 OMR
10 CZK0.17224 OMR
20 CZK0.34448 OMR
50 CZK0.86121 OMR
100 CZK1.72242 OMR
250 CZK4.30605 OMR
500 CZK8.61210 OMR
1000 CZK17.22420 OMR
2000 CZK34.44840 OMR
5000 CZK86.12100 OMR
10000 CZK172.24200 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Czech Republic Koruna
1 OMR58.05770 CZK
5 OMR290.28850 CZK
10 OMR580.57700 CZK
20 OMR1161.15400 CZK
50 OMR2902.88500 CZK
100 OMR5805.77000 CZK
250 OMR14514.42500 CZK
500 OMR29028.85000 CZK
1000 OMR58057.70000 CZK
2000 OMR116115.40000 CZK
5000 OMR290288.50000 CZK
10000 OMR580577.00000 CZK