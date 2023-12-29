500 Czech korunas to Norwegian kroner

Convert CZK to NOK at the real exchange rate

500 czk
228.34 nok

1.00000 CZK = 0.45668 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:12
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8677051.1064591.99121.463611.617380.93306518.7841
1 GBP1.1524711.2751106.0131.68671.863911.0753321.6472
1 USD0.90380.784252183.14091.32281.461770.8432516.9769
1 INR0.01087060.009432810.012027810.01591030.01758190.01014240.204194

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Norwegian Krone
1 CZK0.45668 NOK
5 CZK2.28342 NOK
10 CZK4.56684 NOK
20 CZK9.13368 NOK
50 CZK22.83420 NOK
100 CZK45.66840 NOK
250 CZK114.17100 NOK
500 CZK228.34200 NOK
1000 CZK456.68400 NOK
2000 CZK913.36800 NOK
5000 CZK2283.42000 NOK
10000 CZK4566.84000 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Czech Republic Koruna
1 NOK2.18970 CZK
5 NOK10.94850 CZK
10 NOK21.89700 CZK
20 NOK43.79400 CZK
50 NOK109.48500 CZK
100 NOK218.97000 CZK
250 NOK547.42500 CZK
500 NOK1094.85000 CZK
1000 NOK2189.70000 CZK
2000 NOK4379.40000 CZK
5000 NOK10948.50000 CZK
10000 NOK21897.00000 CZK