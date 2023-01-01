20 Czech korunas to Malawian kwachas

Convert CZK to MWK at the real exchange rate

20 czk
1508.80 mwk

1.00000 CZK = 75.44010 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:04
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.867991.1065591.99971.463741.617640.9332218.7857
1 GBP1.1520911.2748105.9881.686311.863611.0751521.642
1 USD0.90370.784437183.1411.32281.461880.8433516.9768
1 INR0.01086960.009435020.012027810.01591030.01758320.01014360.204193

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Malawian Kwacha
1 CZK75.44010 MWK
5 CZK377.20050 MWK
10 CZK754.40100 MWK
20 CZK1508.80200 MWK
50 CZK3772.00500 MWK
100 CZK7544.01000 MWK
250 CZK18860.02500 MWK
500 CZK37720.05000 MWK
1000 CZK75440.10000 MWK
2000 CZK150880.20000 MWK
5000 CZK377200.50000 MWK
10000 CZK754401.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Czech Republic Koruna
1 MWK0.01326 CZK
5 MWK0.06628 CZK
10 MWK0.13256 CZK
20 MWK0.26511 CZK
50 MWK0.66278 CZK
100 MWK1.32555 CZK
250 MWK3.31387 CZK
500 MWK6.62775 CZK
1000 MWK13.25550 CZK
2000 MWK26.51100 CZK
5000 MWK66.27750 CZK
10000 MWK132.55500 CZK