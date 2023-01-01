5 Czech korunas to Jordanian dinars

Convert CZK to JOD at the real exchange rate

5 czk
0.159 jod

1.00000 CZK = 0.03175 JOD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:31
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.106550.8684851425.354.338792.01932.64780.93301
1 USD0.903710.7848681288.13.92183.158529.50410.84315
1 GBP1.151431.274111641.174.99571105.95237.59121.0743
1 KRW0.0007015840.0007763370.00060932210.003044020.0645590.02290510.000654569

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Jordanian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JOD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to JOD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Jordanian Dinar
1 CZK0.03175 JOD
5 CZK0.15873 JOD
10 CZK0.31746 JOD
20 CZK0.63492 JOD
50 CZK1.58731 JOD
100 CZK3.17462 JOD
250 CZK7.93655 JOD
500 CZK15.87310 JOD
1000 CZK31.74620 JOD
2000 CZK63.49240 JOD
5000 CZK158.73100 JOD
10000 CZK317.46200 JOD
Conversion rates Jordanian Dinar / Czech Republic Koruna
1 JOD31.49980 CZK
5 JOD157.49900 CZK
10 JOD314.99800 CZK
20 JOD629.99600 CZK
50 JOD1574.99000 CZK
100 JOD3149.98000 CZK
250 JOD7874.95000 CZK
500 JOD15749.90000 CZK
1000 JOD31499.80000 CZK
2000 JOD62999.60000 CZK
5000 JOD157499.00000 CZK
10000 JOD314998.00000 CZK