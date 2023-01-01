20 Czech korunas to Icelandic krónas

Convert CZK to ISK

20 czk
121.00 isk

1.00000 CZK = 6.05005 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:28
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868551.106491.99841.464041.618610.93304518.789
1 GBP1.1513411.27385105.9221.685621.863581.0742621.6326
1 USD0.903850.785022183.15111.323251.462950.843316.9821
1 INR0.01086980.009440910.012026310.01591380.01759390.01014180.204232

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Icelandic Króna
1 CZK6.05005 ISK
5 CZK30.25025 ISK
10 CZK60.50050 ISK
20 CZK121.00100 ISK
50 CZK302.50250 ISK
100 CZK605.00500 ISK
250 CZK1512.51250 ISK
500 CZK3025.02500 ISK
1000 CZK6050.05000 ISK
2000 CZK12100.10000 ISK
5000 CZK30250.25000 ISK
10000 CZK60500.50000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Czech Republic Koruna
1 ISK0.16529 CZK
5 ISK0.82644 CZK
10 ISK1.65288 CZK
20 ISK3.30576 CZK
50 ISK8.26440 CZK
100 ISK16.52880 CZK
250 ISK41.32200 CZK
500 ISK82.64400 CZK
1000 ISK165.28800 CZK
2000 ISK330.57600 CZK
5000 ISK826.44000 CZK
10000 ISK1652.88000 CZK