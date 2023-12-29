500 Czech korunas to Chinese yuan rmb

Convert CZK to CNY at the real exchange rate

500 czk
158.89 cny

1.00000 CZK = 0.31779 CNY

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:44
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8688951.1065592.0251.463691.61930.9331818.7851
1 GBP1.1508911.2735105.9091.684521.863611.0739821.6193
1 USD0.90370.785238183.16391.322751.463380.843316.9763
1 INR0.01086660.009442050.012024410.01590530.01759630.01014020.204131

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Chinese yuan rmb

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CNY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to CNY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Chinese Yuan RMB
1 CZK0.31779 CNY
5 CZK1.58894 CNY
10 CZK3.17788 CNY
20 CZK6.35576 CNY
50 CZK15.88940 CNY
100 CZK31.77880 CNY
250 CZK79.44700 CNY
500 CZK158.89400 CNY
1000 CZK317.78800 CNY
2000 CZK635.57600 CNY
5000 CZK1588.94000 CNY
10000 CZK3177.88000 CNY
Conversion rates Chinese Yuan RMB / Czech Republic Koruna
1 CNY3.14676 CZK
5 CNY15.73380 CZK
10 CNY31.46760 CZK
20 CNY62.93520 CZK
50 CNY157.33800 CZK
100 CNY314.67600 CZK
250 CNY786.69000 CZK
500 CNY1573.38000 CZK
1000 CNY3146.76000 CZK
2000 CNY6293.52000 CZK
5000 CNY15733.80000 CZK
10000 CNY31467.60000 CZK