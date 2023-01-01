amount-spellout.10000 Czech korunas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert CZK to BAM at the real exchange rate

10000 czk
791.49 bam

1.00000 CZK = 0.07915 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:21
Top currencies

 EURUSDGBPKRWPLNINRTRYCHF
1 EUR11.10680.8691751425.674.338292.032332.64660.93299
1 USD0.903510.7852991288.13.9195583.151729.49640.84295
1 GBP1.150521.273411640.274.99117105.88537.56071.07342
1 KRW0.0007014250.0007763370.00060965710.003042890.06455380.02289920.000654413

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Czech korunas to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CZK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BAM in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CZK to BAM rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Czech korunas

CZK to EUR

CZK to USD

CZK to GBP

CZK to KRW

CZK to PLN

CZK to INR

CZK to TRY

CZK to CHF

Conversion rates Czech Republic Koruna / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 CZK0.07915 BAM
5 CZK0.39574 BAM
10 CZK0.79149 BAM
20 CZK1.58297 BAM
50 CZK3.95743 BAM
100 CZK7.91486 BAM
250 CZK19.78715 BAM
500 CZK39.57430 BAM
1000 CZK79.14860 BAM
2000 CZK158.29720 BAM
5000 CZK395.74300 BAM
10000 CZK791.48600 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Czech Republic Koruna
1 BAM12.63450 CZK
5 BAM63.17250 CZK
10 BAM126.34500 CZK
20 BAM252.69000 CZK
50 BAM631.72500 CZK
100 BAM1263.45000 CZK
250 BAM3158.62500 CZK
500 BAM6317.25000 CZK
1000 BAM12634.50000 CZK
2000 BAM25269.00000 CZK
5000 BAM63172.50000 CZK
10000 BAM126345.00000 CZK