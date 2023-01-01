10 Cape Verdean escudos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

Convert CVE to TTD at the real exchange rate

10 cve
0.68 ttd

1.00000 CVE = 0.06762 TTD

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8693551.107292.04521.464491.619540.93296518.7922
1 GBP1.1502811.2736105.8791.684591.862941.0731721.6164
1 USD0.90320.785176183.13331.32271.462740.842616.9727
1 INR0.01086420.009444780.012028910.01591060.01759510.01013550.204162

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Trinidad and Tobago dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TTD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to TTD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Trinidad and Tobago Dollar
1 CVE0.06762 TTD
5 CVE0.33809 TTD
10 CVE0.67618 TTD
20 CVE1.35236 TTD
50 CVE3.38090 TTD
100 CVE6.76180 TTD
250 CVE16.90450 TTD
500 CVE33.80900 TTD
1000 CVE67.61800 TTD
2000 CVE135.23600 TTD
5000 CVE338.09000 TTD
10000 CVE676.18000 TTD
Conversion rates Trinidad and Tobago Dollar / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TTD14.78900 CVE
5 TTD73.94500 CVE
10 TTD147.89000 CVE
20 TTD295.78000 CVE
50 TTD739.45000 CVE
100 TTD1478.90000 CVE
250 TTD3697.25000 CVE
500 TTD7394.50000 CVE
1000 TTD14789.00000 CVE
2000 TTD29578.00000 CVE
5000 TTD73945.00000 CVE
10000 TTD147890.00000 CVE