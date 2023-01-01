250 Cape Verdean escudos to Swedish kronor

Convert CVE to SEK at the real exchange rate

250 cve
24.93 sek

1.00000 CVE = 0.09972 SEK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869341.1073592.06471.464581.619410.93301518.7947
1 GBP1.150311.27375105.8991.684661.862751.0732521.619
1 USD0.90310.785083183.13971.32261.462420.8425516.9727
1 INR0.01086190.009442940.012027910.01590820.01758990.01013410.204147

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Swedish kronor

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SEK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to SEK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Swedish Krona
1 CVE0.09972 SEK
5 CVE0.49859 SEK
10 CVE0.99718 SEK
20 CVE1.99437 SEK
50 CVE4.98592 SEK
100 CVE9.97184 SEK
250 CVE24.92960 SEK
500 CVE49.85920 SEK
1000 CVE99.71840 SEK
2000 CVE199.43680 SEK
5000 CVE498.59200 SEK
10000 CVE997.18400 SEK
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 SEK10.02820 CVE
5 SEK50.14100 CVE
10 SEK100.28200 CVE
20 SEK200.56400 CVE
50 SEK501.41000 CVE
100 SEK1002.82000 CVE
250 SEK2507.05000 CVE
500 SEK5014.10000 CVE
1000 SEK10028.20000 CVE
2000 SEK20056.40000 CVE
5000 SEK50141.00000 CVE
10000 SEK100282.00000 CVE