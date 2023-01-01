5000 Cape Verdean escudos to Omani rials

Convert CVE to OMR at the real exchange rate

5000 cve
19.228 omr

1.00000 CVE = 0.00385 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:36
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694851.1075592.07881.46491.619110.93308518.7889
1 GBP1.1501111.2738105.91.684791.862141.0731521.6093
1 USD0.90290.785053183.13741.322651.461880.8424516.9644
1 INR0.01086030.009442830.012028310.01590920.01758390.01013320.204053

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Omani Rial
1 CVE0.00385 OMR
5 CVE0.01923 OMR
10 CVE0.03846 OMR
20 CVE0.07691 OMR
50 CVE0.19228 OMR
100 CVE0.38457 OMR
250 CVE0.96142 OMR
500 CVE1.92285 OMR
1000 CVE3.84569 OMR
2000 CVE7.69138 OMR
5000 CVE19.22845 OMR
10000 CVE38.45690 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 OMR260.03100 CVE
5 OMR1300.15500 CVE
10 OMR2600.31000 CVE
20 OMR5200.62000 CVE
50 OMR13001.55000 CVE
100 OMR26003.10000 CVE
250 OMR65007.75000 CVE
500 OMR130015.50000 CVE
1000 OMR260031.00000 CVE
2000 OMR520062.00000 CVE
5000 OMR1300155.00000 CVE
10000 OMR2600310.00000 CVE