amount-spellout.1000 Costa Rican colóns to Nigerian nairas

Convert CRC to NGN at the real exchange rate

1000 crc
1734.63 ngn

1.00000 CRC = 1.73463 NGN

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:23
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692751.107392.06791.46441.620160.93323518.781
1 GBP1.1503811.2738105.9121.68461.863781.0735821.605
1 USD0.90310.785053183.14631.32251.463160.8427516.9611
1 INR0.01086150.009441820.01202710.01590570.01759750.01013570.203991

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Nigerian nairas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NGN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to NGN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Costa Rican colóns

CRC to USD

CRC to EUR

CRC to GBP

CRC to INR

CRC to JPY

CRC to RUB

CRC to AUD

CRC to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Nigerian Naira
1 CRC1.73463 NGN
5 CRC8.67315 NGN
10 CRC17.34630 NGN
20 CRC34.69260 NGN
50 CRC86.73150 NGN
100 CRC173.46300 NGN
250 CRC433.65750 NGN
500 CRC867.31500 NGN
1000 CRC1734.63000 NGN
2000 CRC3469.26000 NGN
5000 CRC8673.15000 NGN
10000 CRC17346.30000 NGN
Conversion rates Nigerian Naira / Costa Rican Colón
1 NGN0.57649 CRC
5 NGN2.88246 CRC
10 NGN5.76492 CRC
20 NGN11.52984 CRC
50 NGN28.82460 CRC
100 NGN57.64920 CRC
250 NGN144.12300 CRC
500 NGN288.24600 CRC
1000 NGN576.49200 CRC
2000 NGN1152.98400 CRC
5000 NGN2882.46000 CRC
10000 NGN5764.92000 CRC