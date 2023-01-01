5 Costa Rican colóns to Georgian laris

Convert CRC to GEL at the real exchange rate

5 crc
0,03 gel

1.00000 CRC = 0.00515 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Costa Rican colóns to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CRC in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CRC to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Georgian Lari
1 CRC0.00515 GEL
5 CRC0.02575 GEL
10 CRC0.05150 GEL
20 CRC0.10301 GEL
50 CRC0.25752 GEL
100 CRC0.51504 GEL
250 CRC1.28761 GEL
500 CRC2.57522 GEL
1000 CRC5.15044 GEL
2000 CRC10.30088 GEL
5000 CRC25.75220 GEL
10000 CRC51.50440 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Costa Rican Colón
1 GEL194.15800 CRC
5 GEL970.79000 CRC
10 GEL1941.58000 CRC
20 GEL3883.16000 CRC
50 GEL9707.90000 CRC
100 GEL19415.80000 CRC
250 GEL48539.50000 CRC
500 GEL97079.00000 CRC
1000 GEL194158.00000 CRC
2000 GEL388316.00000 CRC
5000 GEL970790.00000 CRC
10000 GEL1941580.00000 CRC