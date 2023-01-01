amount-spellout.10000 Colombian pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert COP to XOF at the real exchange rate

10.000 cop
1.538 xof

1.00000 COP = 0.15378 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:21
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8689651.1065592.04921.463741.620370.9348118.7581
1 GBP1.1507911.27325105.9161.684261.864481.0757721.584
1 USD0.90370.785392183.18581.32281.464340.844816.9519
1 INR0.01086370.009441420.012021310.01590180.01760330.01015560.203784

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Colombian pesos to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Colombian pesos

COP to USD

COP to EUR

COP to CAD

COP to GBP

COP to AUD

COP to SGD

COP to PHP

COP to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 COP0.15378 XOF
5 COP0.76889 XOF
10 COP1.53779 XOF
20 COP3.07558 XOF
50 COP7.68895 XOF
100 COP15.37790 XOF
250 COP38.44475 XOF
500 COP76.88950 XOF
1000 COP153.77900 XOF
2000 COP307.55800 XOF
5000 COP768.89500 XOF
10000 COP1537.79000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Colombian Peso
1 XOF6.50284 COP
5 XOF32.51420 COP
10 XOF65.02840 COP
20 XOF130.05680 COP
50 XOF325.14200 COP
100 XOF650.28400 COP
250 XOF1625.71000 COP
500 XOF3251.42000 COP
1000 XOF6502.84000 COP
2000 XOF13005.68000 COP
5000 XOF32514.20000 COP
10000 XOF65028.40000 COP