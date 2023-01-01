20 Colombian pesos to Turkmenistani manats

Convert COP to TMT at the real exchange rate

20 cop
0.02 tmt

1.00000 COP = 0.00091 TMT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8686751.1063591.99781.463981.61960.93451518.7521
1 GBP1.1511811.2734105.8891.685031.864151.0757921.5835
1 USD0.903850.785299183.15431.323251.463910.844216.9495
1 INR0.01086980.009443880.012025810.01591320.01760480.01015220.203832

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Turkmenistani Manat
1 COP0.00091 TMT
5 COP0.00454 TMT
10 COP0.00908 TMT
20 COP0.01816 TMT
50 COP0.04540 TMT
100 COP0.09079 TMT
250 COP0.22698 TMT
500 COP0.45397 TMT
1000 COP0.90793 TMT
2000 COP1.81586 TMT
5000 COP4.53965 TMT
10000 COP9.07931 TMT
Conversion rates Turkmenistani Manat / Colombian Peso
1 TMT1101.41000 COP
5 TMT5507.05000 COP
10 TMT11014.10000 COP
20 TMT22028.20000 COP
50 TMT55070.50000 COP
100 TMT110141.00000 COP
250 TMT275352.50000 COP
500 TMT550705.00000 COP
1000 TMT1101410.00000 COP
2000 TMT2202820.00000 COP
5000 TMT5507050.00000 COP
10000 TMT11014100.00000 COP