1.00000 COP = 0.00034 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:49
Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Singapore Dollar
1 COP0.00034 SGD
5 COP0.00171 SGD
10 COP0.00342 SGD
20 COP0.00685 SGD
50 COP0.01712 SGD
100 COP0.03425 SGD
250 COP0.08562 SGD
500 COP0.17125 SGD
1000 COP0.34250 SGD
2000 COP0.68499 SGD
5000 COP1.71248 SGD
10000 COP3.42497 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Colombian Peso
1 SGD2919.73000 COP
5 SGD14598.65000 COP
10 SGD29197.30000 COP
20 SGD58394.60000 COP
50 SGD145986.50000 COP
100 SGD291973.00000 COP
250 SGD729932.50000 COP
500 SGD1459865.00000 COP
1000 SGD2919730.00000 COP
2000 SGD5839460.00000 COP
5000 SGD14598650.00000 COP
10000 SGD29197300.00000 COP