5 Colombian pesos to Pakistani rupees

Convert COP to PKR at the real exchange rate

5 cop
0.37 pkr

1.00000 COP = 0.07313 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:59
How to convert Colombian pesos to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select COP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current COP to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Pakistani Rupee
1 COP0.07313 PKR
5 COP0.36565 PKR
10 COP0.73131 PKR
20 COP1.46261 PKR
50 COP3.65654 PKR
100 COP7.31307 PKR
250 COP18.28268 PKR
500 COP36.56535 PKR
1000 COP73.13070 PKR
2000 COP146.26140 PKR
5000 COP365.65350 PKR
10000 COP731.30700 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 PKR13.67410 COP
5 PKR68.37050 COP
10 PKR136.74100 COP
20 PKR273.48200 COP
50 PKR683.70500 COP
100 PKR1367.41000 COP
250 PKR3418.52500 COP
500 PKR6837.05000 COP
1000 PKR13674.10000 COP
2000 PKR27348.20000 COP
5000 PKR68370.50000 COP
10000 PKR136741.00000 COP